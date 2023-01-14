A Winston-Salem man dies after he is struck by a tree limb

A Winston-Salem man died Saturday after he was hit in the head by a limb while trimming a large tree in the city's southeastern section, authorities said.

Winston-Salem police responded at 1:47 pm. to the 1400 block of Belleauwood Street to help Winston-Salem firefighters who were attempting to rescue the man.

Ricardo Busto, 36, was working with another man about 30 feet up in the tree , police said. A limb then struck Busto in his head, seriously injuring him.

The other man held Busto in place until firefighters arrived, police said. Firefighters lowered Busto to the ground where they discovered he had died from his injuries.

