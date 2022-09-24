A Winston-Salem man dies after his car runs off Thomasville Road and strikes an utility pole

A Winston-Salem man died early Saturday after his car ran off Thomasville Road and struck a utility pole, authorities said.

Winston-Salem police responded at 3:02 a.m. to a reported single vehicle collision in the 3700 block of Thomasville Road, police said.

Investigators determined that Eric Williams, 34, of Rock Knoll Court was driving his 2003 Ford Taurus when the vehicle ran off the road, police said. The vehicle then collided with an utility pole.

Forsyth County emergency-medical technicians pronounced Williams dead at the scene, police said.

The Winston-Salem Police Department’s traffic enforcement unit is investigating the crash.

William’s death is the city’s 16th traffic fatality so far this year, as compared 23 traffic fatalities during the same period in 2021, police said.

Police shut down the 3700 block of Thomasville Road between Baden Road and Nathan Drive while a crew repaired the utility pole, police said.

That section of Thomasville Road was expected to reopen by noon Saturday.

Drivers are encouraged to use alternate routes of travel, police said.

Anyone who has information about this incident can call Winston-Salem police at 336-773-7700, Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800 or its Spanish line at 336-728-3904. Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem/Forsyth County is on Facebook.

The Text-A-Tip program at 336-276-1717 allows people to text tips, photos and videos to the police.