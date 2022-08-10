A Winston-Salem man dies after his motorcycle collides with a vehicle

A Winston-Salem man died Wednesday after his motorcycle collided with a vehicle at the intersection of Peters Creek Parkway and Ethel Drive, authorities said.

Winston-Salem police responded at 6:16 p.m. to a reported vehicle collision at the intersection, police said.

Investigators determined that Jeffery Alexander McMillan II, 23, of Astoria Court was driving a motorcycle north on Peters Creek Parkway, approaching the intersection of Ethel Drive, police said.

John Henry Lail Jr., 80, of Winston-Salem was driving a 2014 Honda Accord south on Peters Creek Parkway as he was making a left turn onto Ethel Drive, police said.

McMillan's motorcycle and Lail's vehicle then collided in the intersection, police said.

McMillan was taken to a local hospital, where he died, police said.

McMillan's death is the city's 12th traffic fatality this year, as compared with 19 traffic fatalities during the same period in 2021, police said.

The Winston-Salem Police Department's traffic enforcement unit is investigating the incident.

Anyone with information about this crash can call Winston-Salem police at 336-773-7700, Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800 or its Spanish line at 336-728-3904. Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem/Forsyth County is on Facebook.

The Text-A-Tip program at 336-276-1717 allows people to text tips, photos and videos to the police.