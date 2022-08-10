 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

A Winston-Salem man dies after his motorcycle collides with a vehicle

  • 0

A Winston-Salem man died Wednesday after his motorcycle collided with a vehicle at the intersection of Peters Creek Parkway and Ethel Drive, authorities said.

Winston-Salem police responded at 6:16 p.m. to a reported vehicle collision at the intersection, police said.

Investigators determined that Jeffery Alexander McMillan II, 23, of Astoria Court was driving a motorcycle north on Peters Creek Parkway, approaching the intersection of Ethel Drive, police said.

John Henry Lail Jr., 80, of Winston-Salem was driving a 2014 Honda Accord south on Peters Creek Parkway as he was making a left turn onto Ethel Drive, police said.

McMillan's motorcycle and Lail's vehicle then collided in the intersection, police said. 

McMillan was taken to a local hospital, where he died, police said.

People are also reading…

McMillan's death is the city's 12th traffic fatality this year, as compared with 19 traffic fatalities during the same period in 2021, police said.

The Winston-Salem Police Department's traffic enforcement unit is investigating the incident.

Anyone with information about this crash can call Winston-Salem police at 336-773-7700, Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800 or its Spanish line at 336-728-3904. Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem/Forsyth County is on Facebook.

The Text-A-Tip program at 336-276-1717 allows people to text tips, photos and videos to the police. 

336-727-7299

@jhintonWSJ

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

This wearable human-machine interface could be the future of devices

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert