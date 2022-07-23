Motorcycle crash kills Winston-Salem man

A Winston-Salem man died Friday night after his motorcycle collided with a building on Summit Street near the city's downtown area, authorities said Saturday.

Winston-Salem police responded to the scene at 7:28 p.m. after they received a report of a vehicle collision at the intersection of Sixth and Summit streets, police said.

Investigators determined that Ryan Scott Yessman, 35, of Old Oak Circle was traveling west on a motorcycle on Sixth Street as it approached Summit Street, police said.

Yessman failed to stop for a stop sign at the intersection, ran off the road straight ahead and collided with a building on Summit Street, police said.

Yessman died at the scene, police said. There was no damage to the building.

The Winston-Salem Police Department's traffic enforcement unit is investigating the incident.

Yessman's death is the city's 10th traffic fatality so far this year, as compared to 16 traffic fatalities during the same period in 2021, police said.

Anyone with information about this incident can call Winston-Salem police at 336-773-7700, Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800 or its Spanish line at 336-728-3904. Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem/Forsyth County is on Facebook.