A Winston-Salem man rescues his neighbor from a house fire at 1400 Clark Avenue

Roosevelt Hudson wasn't initially thinking about his own safety when he went into a burning house last Tuesday to save his neighbor.

His mind was on making sure his neighbor, Sonya Smallwood, was safe.

"We are put in places where we can be the most useful," Hudson said last week.

"God will put us in a place where we can be of the most help, and where we are the most needed," Hudson said.

"That is what that situation was," Hudson said. "He (God) had me in the right place, at the right time, and in the right frame of mind."

Hudson, 66, returned home from running an errand about 10 a.m. Tuesday and saw Smallwood's mother trying to get into the house to check on Smallwood as smoke poured out of a front window.

Hudson couldn’t get through the front door, so he went to a side door, which was locked.

Hudson managed to pull open a screen door, then kicked in a wooden door and entered the house.

He immediately called for Smallwood, but he got no response, he said.

Smallwood and Hudson have been neighbors for more than 30 years, and he is familiar with the interior of her house. He quickly made his way through all of the rooms.

"She wasn't in any of the rooms, but there was a door that was closed," Hudson said. "I figured that she had to be in there."

Hudson again called for Smallwood as he reached for the doorknob.

"That door was also locked, and I kicked that door in," Hudson said. "A plume of smoke attacked me along with the heat from the fire. I had to back up."

The smoke and fire caused Hudson to cough and choke.

Hudson then went into room, calling for Smallwood.

"I could see her silhouette standing in the middle of the floor because of the flames in the background," Hudson said. "I bent over and grabbed her by the waist and ran backward and pulled her into the hallway."

They fell down, but he managed to get her back up, he said.

Smallwood was semiconscious and Hudson carried her through the kitchen to the rear deck, he said.

“I said, 'Look baby, we got to get out of here,'" Hudson said.

Hudson said he suffered minor smoke inhalation. Smallwood had burns on her forearm and left leg, he said.

"She came out safe, and I came out safe," Hudson said.

Smallwood was taken to a local hospital for treatment, Hudson said.

Hudson was treated at the scene by Forsyth County emergency medical technicians who gave him oxygen.

Smallwood's son told Hudson that his mother is doing OK.

The Winston-Salem Fire Department received an alarm about the fire at 10:08 a.m., according to a report about the incident. A group of 35 firefighters arrived on the scene about five minutes later.

It took firefighters nine minutes to put out the fire, said Tabetha Childress, a spokeswoman for the fire department.

The fire started in a bedroom, but its cause hasn't been determined, Childress said. The fire caused $5,500 in damage to the house and its contents, the report said.

"While we applaud his (Hudson's) heroic action, we would caution residents not to run into a fire," Childress said. "Inhaling smoke from a fire is dangerous due to the toxic and asphyxiant chemicals which come from materials burning in the home.

"These chemicals may include hydrogen cyanide, potentially causing house fire cyanide poisoning. A target organ of hydrogen cyanide is the heart. Also, there could lasting effects due to exposure to said toxins."

Firefighters receive extensive training and wear self-contained breathing apparatus to keep from being exposed to hydrogen cyanide and its effects, Childress said.

Hudson, a native of Pittsburgh, served in the U.S. Marine Corps from 1973 to 1977.

Hudson worked for 15 years as an employee for Hanes Hosiery Mills Co. in Winston-Salem. He later worked for Rexam Beverage Co.

Hudson said he appreciates the friends and family members who have contacted him and praised him for his actions.

Hudson considered the risks before he entered the house.

"I'm very conscientious and an intelligent man," Hudson said. "I took my time to think. I went in, and I did all of the things I knew would be safe for me and for her."