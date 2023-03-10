A pedestrian was struck and injured early Friday morning by a Winston-Salem police vehicle, authorities said.

Officer D.C. Cardwell was traveling east at 12:45 a.m. in the 2300 block of Waughtown Street in his marked patrol vehicle, Winston-Salem police said. Cardwell was responding to a call for service.

Jenaro Garcia-Diaz, 57, of Butler Street was attempting to cross the road, outside of a crosswalk, police said.

Diaz was struck by Cardwell's passenger side-view mirror on Waughtown Street at Butler Street, police said.

Garcia-Diaz suffered a severe injury to his lower leg and was taken to a local hospital for treatment, police said. Garcia-Diaz is in stable condition with non-life-threatening injuries.

The Winston-Salem Police Department's traffic enforcement unit is investigating the incident.

Cardwell is an one-year veteran of the police department, police said.