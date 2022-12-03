A Winston-Salem woman dies in vehicle crash

A Winston-Salem woman died Saturday after her vehicle ran off the road and collided with a utility pole, authorities said.

Winston-Salem police responded at 6:45 a.m. to a reported vehicle collision in the 4800 block of Morningside Drive, police said.

Investigators learned that Shawonda Denise Wright, 38, of Camel Avenue was driving east on Morningside Drive when her 2007 Honda Civic ran off the road and struck an utility pole, police said.

Wright, the vehicle's sole occupant, was pronounced dead at the scene by Forsyth County emergency medical technicians, police said.

The Winston-Salem Police Department's traffic enforcement unit is investigating the incident.

Wright's next of kin has been notified of her death, police said.

Investigators are working with the Forsyth County medical examiners' office to determine Wright's cause of death, police said.

Anyone with information about this crash can call Winston-Salem police at 336-773-7700, Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800 or its Spanish line at 336-728-3904.

