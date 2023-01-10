A Yadkin County school bus carrying 11 students collides with a truck. The bus driver suffers a minor injury

A Yadkin County school bus carrying 11 students collided Tuesday with a box truck near the intersection of U.S. 601 and North Lee Avenue, authorities said. The bus driver sustained a minor injury, but no students were injured.

The incident happened about 8 a.m. when the school bus and a box truck collided, with the impact causing the bus driver to control of the bus, Yadkinville police said.

The bus then struck a parked and unoccupied food truck, police said. The food truck was pushed into an unoccupied building.

The bus came to rest against an unoccupied apartment building, police said. The driver of the box truck wasn't injured.

The bus driver suffered cuts and scraps to his hand, and was treated at the scene by Yadkin County emergency medical technicians, said Todd Martin, the superintendent of the Yadkin County Schools.

Prior to the crash, the bus was taking 11 students to Yadkin Early College, Martin said. Another school bus came to the scene and took the students to the school.

Martin declined to identify the bus driver. Yadkinville police are investigating the crash.