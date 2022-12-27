Amtrak passenger injured when the train hit a vehicle in Lexington

A passenger on an Amtrak train was injured Tuesday when the train struck a vehicle on the railroad tracks in Lexington, authorities said.

The train was traveling from Raleigh to Charlotte when it hit the vehicle about 9 a.m., Amtrak spokeswoman said. At the time, there were 42 passengers on the train.

One passenger was taken to a local hospital, the spokeswoman said.

The vehicle was obstructing the railroad track, the spokeswoman said.

Amtrak officials are working with Lexington police to investigate this incident, the spokeswoman said. The train returned to the High Point station, where passengers were put on other Amtrak trains to get to their destinations.

According to the Federal Railroad Administration, trespassing along railroad rights-of-way is the leading cause of rail-related deaths in the United States.