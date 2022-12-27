 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
An Elkin man was found dead Tuesday after a house fire

An Elkin man was found dead after an house fire in eastern Wilkes County, authorities said.

Wilkes County authorities received a call at 6:32 a.m. about a structure fire on Mining Ridge Church Road near the State Road community, according to WGHP/FOX8, the news-gathering partner of the Winston-Salem Journal.

Firefighters and emergency-medical technicians were then dispatched to the burning home, the television station reported.

Firefighters found Billy Joe Mathis, 43, inside the home, the television station reported. Mathis was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Wilkes County Fire Marshal's Office, the Wilkes County Sheriff's Office and the State Bureau of Investigation are investigating the incident.

The cause of the fire was likely a heating source inside the home, the television station reported.

