An employee died Thursday at the EGGER Wood Products plant in Davidson County, the company said in a news release.

The company didn’t identify the employee who died about 6 p.m. at the plant.

“We are not able to at this moment,” said Misty Ebel, a company spokeswoman. “It’s an ongoing investigation, and we can’t share any additional details.”

The company has notified the N.C. Department of Labor about its employee’s death, said Meredith Watson, an agency spokeswoman.

The company is located at 300 Egger Parkway in the Linwood community in western Davidson County.

The department’s Occupational Safety and Health Division will investigate the circumstances that led to the employee’s death, Watson said.

Company officials are gathering facts about the incident and are cooperating with state officials, the company said.

Mental health counselors are available for any employees who need support, the company said.

“Our thoughts are with the family to whom we are extending our full support,” the company said. “The safety and well-being of our employees (are) our top priority.”

“Today is a sad day and time for the EGGER Wood Products family,” the company said.