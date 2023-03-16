An Archdale man died Wednesday after his vehicle struck a commercial office building in that Randolph County town, authorities said.

Richard Scott Bazen, 59, died from his injuries, Archdale police said.

Police responded to a traffic crash at 10:45 p.m. involving a single vehicle on Cheyenne Drive in Archdale, police said. Officers received a report that a vehicle flipped and struck the building at 3901 Cheyenne Drive .

When officers arrived at the scene, they found a Chevrolet Silverado inside the lobby of Hafele America Co. at 3901 Cheyenne Drive, police said. Bazen was identified as its driver.

Bazen's family was notified of his death, police said. The cause of the crash is unknown at this time.