Authorities close both directions of Business 85 in Thomasville because of a vehicle crash

A section of Business 85 is closed in both directions in Thomasville because of a vehicle crash, authorities said Saturday.

The crash happened on Business 85, which is also U.S. 29/70, near National Highway, the N.C. Department of Transportation said.

That section of highway was closed at 1:08 p.m. Saturday, and is expected to remain closed for about four hours, the DOT said.

The crash toppled power lines across the highway's northbound and southbound lanes, the DOT said.

No further details were immediately available.