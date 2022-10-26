Authorities ID man struck and killed last week on U.S. 52 South in Winston-Salem

A pedestrian who was struck and killed last week on U.S. 52 South near Germanton Road has been identified, authorities said Wednesday.

Jerry Lewis Cowan, 65, of Brownsboro Road in Winston-Salem was walking in the highway’s southbound lanes 12:15 a.m. Oct. 20 when he was struck by a 2012 Volkswagen Passat, Winston-Salem police said.

Cowan was pronounced dead at the scene by Forsyth County emergency-medical technicians, police said. Cowan’s next of kin has been notified of his death.

The vehicle’s driver remained on scene and cooperated with investigators, police said. No charges have been filed in the case.

The southbound lanes of U.S. 52 were closed for about six hours last Thursday.

Cowan’s death is the city’s 17th traffic fatality of this year, as compared to 24 traffic fatalities at the same time in 2021, police said.