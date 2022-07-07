Authorities identify Winston-Salem woman who was killed in head-on collision in Davidson County

A Winston-Salem woman who was killed Wednesday in a traffic crash in Davidson County has been identified.

Paula Michelle Plowucha, 48 of Franklin Drive died when her 2012 Subaru collided head-on with a dump truck on N.C. 109 near Wallburg, said Trooper Ned Moultrie of the N.C. Highway Patrol.

The crash occurred about 8:05 a.m. Wednesday on N.C. 109, just north of Jesse Green Road, Moultrie said.

The N.C. Department of Transportation dump truck, carrying a load of rocks, was traveling north on N.C. 109, and the car was traveling south, Moultrie said.

The car then traveled left, crossing the center line and colliding head-on with the dump truck, Moultrie said. The car ran off the road, down an embankment and overturned.

The dump truck also overturned and came to rest partially on the highway and on its shoulder, Moultrie said.

Plowucha, the car's only occupant, died at the scene from her injuries, Moultrie said.

Jeffrey Donald Beck, 30, of Denton, the dump truck's driver, was taken to Thomasville Medical Center, Moultrie said.

Beck's injuries are not believed to be life-threatening, Moultrie said.