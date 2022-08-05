Authorities: Inmate dies by suicide at Forsyth County jail

The Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of an inmate Friday afternoon in the Forsyth jail, authorities said. The inmate died by suicide, according to a news release from the sheriff's office.

James Hoyle Adams Jr. was found unresponsive in his cell, the sheriff's office said. Detention officers immediately began life-saving measures as medical personnel were summoned, but efforts to revive Adams were unsuccessful.

Officials said Adams, who was 56 and a resident of Winston-Salem, had been in the jail since May 19 on a number of drug charges: felony drug trafficking, felony trafficking in methamphetamine, felony possession of heroin with intent to sell, felony possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell, misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia, and misdemeanor possession of marijuana. He also had a traffic violation.

Following standard procedures, authorities immediately notified the Forsyth County public health director and the chief jail inspector in the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.

Authorities said the State Bureau of Investigation has been invited to perform an independent investigation into the death, and that the the Professional Standards Division of the sheriff's office will simultaneously investigate the death.

Authorities in the sheriff's office said they were extending condolences and prayers to Adams' family and loved ones, and said "any loss of life is a loss to our community."