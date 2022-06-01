 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Body of juvenile swimmer recovered from Belews Lake in Stokes County

The body of a male juvenile was found after a search of Belews Lake on Wednesday night, rescue officials said.

The search began about 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, according to WGHP/FOX8, the news-gathering partner of the Winston-Salem Journal.

A command site was set up at the Pine Hall Public Boat Ramp in Walnut Cove, the television station reported.

An autopsy will be performed on the victim. The investigation is continuing.

