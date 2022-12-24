 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
This holiday season the Winston-Salem Journal is partnering with O2 Fitness who is sponsoring 1,000 free 3-month digital subscriptions for new subscribers.
Get Now
Terms and Conditions apply.

Browns Summit man dies in fiery crash on Huffine Mill Road.

  • 0

A Guilford County man died Friday after a fiery crash on Huffine Mill Road, authorities said Saturday.

Raulo Jacquet Sanders, 32, of Browns Summit was traveling north in his vehicle on Huffine Mill Road when his car collided with a vehicle driven by Tess Edwards Blakeney, 52, of Greensboro. Blakeney was making a left turn from Penry Road to Huffine Mill Road and the vehicles collided in the intersection, police said.

Sanders' vehicle left the road and struck a tree, then caught fire. 

Sanders and Blakeney were taken to Moses Cone Hospital, police said, where Sanders died.

The Greensboro Police Department's crash reconstruction unit is investigating the incident

336-727-7299

@jhintonWSJ

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Christian Palestinians celebrate Christmas in Bethlehem

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert