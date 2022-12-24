Browns Summit man dies in fiery crash on Huffine Mill Road.

A Guilford County man died Friday after a fiery crash on Huffine Mill Road, authorities said Saturday.
Raulo Jacquet Sanders, 32, of Browns Summit was traveling north in his vehicle on Huffine Mill Road when his car collided with a vehicle driven by Tess Edwards Blakeney, 52, of Greensboro. Blakeney was making a left turn from Penry Road to Huffine Mill Road and the vehicles collided in the intersection, police said.
Sanders' vehicle left the road and struck a tree, then caught fire.
Sanders and Blakeney were taken to Moses Cone Hospital, police said, where Sanders died.
The Greensboro Police Department's crash reconstruction unit is investigating the incident
