A portion of Buchanan Street is closed Wednesday evening because of a downed power pole, Winston-Salem Police said in a news release.

The 3000 block of Buchanan Street is closed from Brewer Road north to Beth Avenue. Electricity is still on in the area, police said.

The road will be closed for an undetermined amount of time until the pole is fixed.

A Duke Power crew is working on the problem, police said.

Motorists are strongly encouraged to choose an alternate route of travel.