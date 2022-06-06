Forsyth man dies in Sunday collision north of Kernersville

A Forsyth County man died at the scene of a wreck on Sunday when he pulled his SUV into the path of a minivan at a rural intersection north of Kernersville, the N.C. Highway Patrol said.

Trooper Kyle Thomas said the wreck occurred at the intersection of Vance and Kerner roads around 12:36 p.m. Sunday.

Thomas said Clyde Robertson, driving the SUV north on Kerner Road, was at the stop sign where Kerner Road intersects Vance Road when he pulled out to continue north on Kerner Road into the path of the minivan.

The minivan, driven by Andrew Benitez and traveling east on Vance Road, hit the rear left section of the SUV, causing it to completely overturn once and come to a stop on its right side.

Robertson, who was 62, died at the scene, Thomas said. His wife, Jane Robertson, traveling with him, received minor injuries and was treated at Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist. Benitez also received minor injuries and was treated at Kernersville Medical Center.

Traffic at the intersection was blocked for a couple hours. No charges were filed.

