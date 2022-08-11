 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
breaking

Crash closes intersection at Waughtown, Reynolds Park, Sprague Street

  • 0

A car struck a utility pole Thursday along Sprague Street near its intersection with Waughtown Street, knocking out power to more than 600 Duke Energy customers and shutting down the intersection for hours, authorities said.

The incident happened shortly before 10 a.m., said Capt. Steve Fulp of the Winston-Salem Fire Department. The intersection reopened Thursday afternoon

The impact damaged two utility poles and toppled the traffic lights at the intersection, Fulp said.

The car’s driver suffered minor injuries and was treated at the scene by Forsyth County emergency medical technicians, said Fulp.

The driver, who was not identified by authorities, refused to be taken to a local hospital for further treatment, Fulp said.

The crash knocked out electricity to 684 Duke Energy customers, mostly along Reynolds Park Road, the company said on its website. 

People are also reading…

Crews also dealt with an oil spill from a damaged transformer. A fire department hazardous material team contained the oil spill to the road, Fulp said.

crash

Crews work to clean up the debris from Thursday morning’s traffic crash in which a car struck an utility pole on Sprague Street near its intersection with Waughtown Street and Reynolds Park Road. The car’s driver suffered minor injuries. Power was knocked to 684 Duke Energy customers in the area. 
crash

Correction

This article has been edited to correct the day when the crash occurred. The intersection shut down Thursday morning due to a crash.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Germans rush to green their homes amid fears of gas shortage

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert