Crash closes intersection at Waughtown, Reynolds Park, Sprague Street

A car struck a utility pole Thursday along Sprague Street near its intersection with Waughtown Street, knocking out power to more than 600 Duke Energy customers and shutting down the intersection for hours, authorities said.

The incident happened shortly before 10 a.m., said Capt. Steve Fulp of the Winston-Salem Fire Department. The intersection reopened Thursday afternoon

The impact damaged two utility poles and toppled the traffic lights at the intersection, Fulp said.

The car’s driver suffered minor injuries and was treated at the scene by Forsyth County emergency medical technicians, said Fulp.

The driver, who was not identified by authorities, refused to be taken to a local hospital for further treatment, Fulp said.

The crash knocked out electricity to 684 Duke Energy customers, mostly along Reynolds Park Road, the company said on its website.

Crews also dealt with an oil spill from a damaged transformer. A fire department hazardous material team contained the oil spill to the road, Fulp said.