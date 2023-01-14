 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Crash closes intersection of Yadkinville and Olivet Church roads in Winston-Salem

Winston-Salem police have closed the intersection of Yadkinville and Olivet Church roads because of a vehicle crash, authorities said Saturday.

The intersection is expected to be closed for several hours, police said.

Drivers are encouraged to choose alternate routes of travel, police said.

Anyone with information about the crash can call Winston-Salem police at 336-773-7700, Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800 or its Spanish line at 336-728-3904.

Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem/Forsyth County is on Facebook. The Text-A-Tip program at 336-276-1717 allows people to text tips, photos and videos to the police.

336-727-7299

@jhintonWSJ

