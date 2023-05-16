Joseph Brown (right) walks with his son, Jonas, after picking him up from a wreck involving the school bus Jonas was riding and a pickup truck on Union Grove Road on Tuesday, May 16, 2023, in Lexington N.C. The front mirror of the Davidson County Schools bus struck a pickup truck around 3:55 p.m. The bus was carrying four students and two adults from the Stoner-Thomas School, a public school for exceptional children. Brown said his wife called the school at 4:20 p.m. after their son, who is usually home at 3:45 p.m., had not arrived home. After making the call, they found out about the accident and drove to pick him up. Brown said this school bus has broken down six times over the school year.