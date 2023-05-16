The front mirror of a Davidson County Schools bus struck a pickup truck Tuesday on Union Grove Road, authorities said.
No injuries were reported.
The incident happened at 3:55 p.m. when the bus driver pulled out onto Union Grove Road, said Tabitha Broadway, a spokeswoman for the Davidson County Schools.
The bus was carrying four students and two adults from the Stoner-Thomas School at 215 County School Road in Lexington, Broadway said.
Stoner-Thomas is a public school for students with developmental disabilities, according to the school's website.
A trooper with the N.C. Highway Patrol and school administrators checked the bus after the incident, Broadway said.
336-727-7299
@jhintonWSJ