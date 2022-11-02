Deer-related crash takes life of middle school teacher in Alleghany County

A teacher at Central Wilkes Middle School died Tuesday after his vehicle was involved in a deer-related crash in Alleghany County, authorities said Wednesday.

The N.C. Highway Patrol responded at 6:45 a.m. to a fatal collision on N.C. 18 near N.C. 88 in Alleghany County, the highway patrol said.

A 2016 Ford F150 traveling north on N.C. 18 struck a deer in the highway, and the driver lost control of the vehicle, the highway patrol said. The pickup then crossed the centerline and collided head-on with a southbound 2011 Ford Ranger.

The driver of the Ranger, Joseph Brenden Edwards, 30, of Sparta died of his injuries at the scene, the highway patrol said.

Edwards was a seventh-grade science teacher at Central Wilkes, according to the school's website. Edwards began his work as a teacher in the Wilkes County Schools in August, the Wilkes Journal-Patriot reported.

"Mr. Edwards was a dedicated educator who cared deeply for his students and peers," said Rodney Graham, the principal at Central Wilkes Middle School. "He will be greatly missed by all of the Central Wilkes Middle School family."

The driver of the F150, Ethan Todd, 26, of Laurel Springs received non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to Ashe Memorial Hospital in Jefferson, the highway patrol said.

Edwards and Todd were wearing their seatbelts when the collision happened, the highway patrol said. Investigators determined that impairment of the drivers didn't appear to be a contributing factor to the incident

The highway was closed for more than two hours during the highway patrol's investigation. The highway patrol will consult with the Alleghany County District Attorney's Office regarding charges being filed in this incident.