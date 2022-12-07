Deputy, Winston-Salem motorist each reached speeds of 70 mph in pursuit

A motorist and deputy with the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office in pursuit each reached speeds of 70 mph in a 35 mph zone during a 2½ mile chase on Friday that ended with the motorist's death.
The motorist, Jovannie Perez Sotelo, 21, of Winston Salem, died when he ran a stoplight at the intersection of East Clemmonsville and Thomasville roads and crashed into a bystander's vehicle, according to a sheriff's office spokeswoman.
A deputy tried to stop him while he was driving a Honda Accord near Martin Luther King Jr. Drive and Rams Drive, officials said. The deputy turned on his blue lights and siren to initiate a traffic stop.
The deputy was part of the sheriff's office Juvenile Intervention and Investigation Unit and was assisting Winston-Salem Police with routine patrol throughout the city limits, sheriff's office spokeswoman Annie Sims said.
The sheriff's office said the deputy tried to stop the vehicle for a Chapter 20 violation of auto law, which can be a number of different violations. It declined to release more specifics.
"No further information about the reason for the stop will be released due to the ongoing investigation," Sims said in a statement.
The deputy involved in the pursuit is not on administrative leave, she said.
The sheriff's office declined to give the deputy's name.
"As is standard procedure with any pursuit, the pursuit will be reviewed to ensure all policies and procedures were followed," Sims said.
The N.C. Highway Patrol's investigation of the crash is limited to the collision, Highway Patrol spokesman Ned Moultrie Jr. said.
The deputy tried to initiate the traffic stop at 9:38 p.m. Shortly after, Sotelo accelerated, sheriff officials said.
At 9:40 p.m., the pursuit ended at the intersection of East Clemmonsville and Thomasville roads.
Deputies, along with Winston-Salem Police, rendered aid to the occupants in both vehicles until EMS arrived, officials said.
The passenger in the Accord suffered no injuries. The driver of the other vehicle was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
At the intersection on Monday, an assortment of empty Modelo beer cans, balloons and religious candles formed a makeshift memorial to Sotelo.
His family declined to comment.
Sheriff Bobby F. Kimbrough Jr., expressed his condolences in a statement on Saturday.
"Any loss of life is a loss to our community,” he said.
