Dog-sitter dies after being attacked by two pit bulls in Greensboro

A Greensboro woman died Thursday after she was attacked by two pit bulls that she was caring for at her home, authorities said.

Trena Peed, 46, was dogsitting for two pit bulls when she let them out of the backyard of her home on Vance Street near Downtown Greensboro and South Elm-Eugene Street at around 2 a.m. Thursday, according to WGHP/FOX8, the news-gathering partner of the Winston-Salem Journal.

Moments after Peed let the dogs outside of the home, neighbors heard her crying loudly for help and then saw the attack, the television station reported.

"It's dark," a neighbor said. "All I hear is her yelling and her dogs over there attacking her."

Greensboro police and Guilford County Animal Control are investigating the incident, the television station reported.