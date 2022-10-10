 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Driver dies in stolen fire department SUV, Mount Airy officials say

MOUNT AIRY — Authorities in Mount Airy said a crash that killed a person driving a stolen fire department SUV remains under investigation and released no new details Monday afternoon.

WGHP/ Fox 8 News, the newsgathering partner of the Journal, reported that the Mount Airy Fire Department was called to a wreck at the intersection of U.S. 52 and Fancy Gap Road about 4 a.m. Monday, and found that the driver of the SUV had been thrown from the vehicle and was dead on the scene.

The SUV, a 2001 Ford Expedition, belonged to the Mount Airy Fire Department and had been stolen, WGHP reported. Authorities said the  SUV flipped over several times in the crash, ejecting the driver in the process.

Authorities said the case was under investigation by the Mount Airy Police Department.

