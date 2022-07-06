 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Driver dies when her vehicle collides head-on with N.C. DOT dump truck

A woman was killed Wednesday when her car collided head-on with a dump truck on N.C. 109 near Wallburg, authorities said.

The crash occurred about 8:05 a.m. on N.C. 109, just north of Jesse Green Road, said Trooper Ned Moultrie of the N.C. Highway Patrol.

The N.C. Department of Transportation dump truck, carrying a load of rocks, was traveling north on N.C. 109, and car was traveling south, Moultrie said.

The car then traveled left, crossing the center line and colliding head-on with the dump truck, Moultrie said. The car ran off the road, down an embankment and overturned.

The dump truck also overturned and came to rest partially on the highway and on its shoulder, Moultrie said.

The female driver of the car, its only occupant, died at the scene from her injuries, Moultrie said. The highway patrol is withholding her name until her relatives are notified of her death.

The dump truck's driver was taken to Thomasville Medical Center for treatment of injuries not believed to be life-threatening, Moultrie said. 

