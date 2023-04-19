A minor fire at Hanes Dye & Finishing in the 600 block of Northwest Boulevard caused damage to a commercial dryer and forced the temporary evacuation of the plant but resulted in no injuries, Winston-Salem fire officials said.

Reports show that a commercial dryer centrally located in the plant caught on fire about 3 p.m. as a result of some kind of malfunction. Interim Battalion Chief Aaron Patrick said the fire was under control by 3:37 p.m.

Patrick said damage was confined to the machine and that the plant structure was not damaged, although the fire left an odor of smoke in the building. When firefighters arrived, they found that employees had already left the building. No rescues were required and no one was injured, Patrick said.

A damage estimate was not available. Company officials did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

A December 2020 fire at the plant caused about $35,000 in damage when it started in a dryer and spread through the ventilation system to other parts of the plant. Another fire earlier that same year forced an evacuation.

The company paid a $10,500 state fine in May 2022 in connection with a “steam release and subsequent burn injury” at the facility six months earlier, N.C. Department of Labor spokeswoman Erin Wilson said Wednesday.

The company was cited for one “serious” and one “non-serious” violation for not having procedures in place to shut the machinery down before the incident, Wilson added.

The NCDOL’s Occupational Safety and Health Division also received complaints last year about standing water, mold and mildew, rats, a damaged wooden dock and “poor housekeeping” at the facility.

Those and other complaints dating back to May 2021 “were investigated by letter and closed following a satisfactory response” from the company, Wilson said.