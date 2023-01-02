 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Early morning fire destroys modular home in Yadkinville

A modular home off Blevins Road in Yadkinville was destroyed by fire early Monday. No injuries were reported.

Barry Williard, fire chief for Courtney Volunteer Fire Department, said neighbors alerted the department to the fire about 3 a.m. He said by the time fire trucks arrived, the modular home was engulfed.

Williard said the residents were out of town at the time of the fire, which took more than two hours to extinguish.

Williard said the cause of the fire is under investigation with no preliminary damage estimate.

