Fire breaks out at Winston-Salem townhouse. No injuries reported.

Winston-Salem firefighters responded to a fire at a townhouse Sunday afternoon. No one was injured, according to WGHP/Fox 8, the Winston-Salem Journal's news gathering partner.

The fire department sent firefighters to 3100 Burke Mill Ct., in the British Woods neighborhood, the news station reported.

Twelve units, including five engines, two ladders, two battalion chiefs, a rescue squad and an air resource, were on the scene, WGHP/Fox 8 said. 

Winston-Salem fire officials told the news station that no one was injured and everyone was evacuated from the fire. 

The fire department has not released any other details about the fire, including what caused it. 

