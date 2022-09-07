Fire damages an auto-repair business in Winston-Salem

A fire damaged a commercial building Wednesday in the 5800 block of Reynolda Road, authorities said. No injuries were reported.

The fire started shortly after 7:30 p.m. at 5800 Reynolda Road, said Tabetha Childress, a spokeswoman for Winston-Salem Fire Department. Nearly 30 city firefighters responded to the scene, and worked to put it out.

A video posted to the fire department's Twitter page, showed smoke coming an upstairs room. The building is home to Charlie's Auto Repair.

A damage estimate wasn't immediately available, Childress said. The fire department also hadn't enough time to investigate how the fire started, she said.