 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Fire damages an auto-repair business in Winston-Salem

  • 0
Fire

In this screengrab from video, firefighters are on the scene of a structure fire at Charlie's automotive repair at 5800 Reynolda Road in Winston-Salem on Wednesday.

 WSFD/Twitter

A fire damaged a commercial building Wednesday in the 5800 block of Reynolda Road, authorities said. No injuries were reported.

The fire started shortly after 7:30 p.m. at 5800 Reynolda Road, said Tabetha Childress, a spokeswoman for Winston-Salem Fire Department.  Nearly 30 city firefighters responded to the scene, and worked to put it out.

A video posted to the fire department's Twitter page, showed smoke coming an upstairs room. The building is home to Charlie's Auto Repair.

People are also reading…

A damage estimate wasn't immediately available, Childress said. The fire department also hadn't enough time to investigate how the fire started, she said. 

336-727-7299

@jhintonWSJ

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

This machine shop hires the blind to make aerospace parts

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert