 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Fire guts Winston-Salem home — except for the room behind a closed door

  • Updated
  • 0

April 8, 2022

A house fire in the 4300 block of Continental Drive left a home almost completely destroyed Friday, the Winston-Salem Fire Department said in a tweet. 

The entire house was burned beyond repair with the exception of one room, firefighters said. That room escaped the worst of the damage because a door was closed, according to the fire department's online message.

The department said it's a reminder to close the bedroom door before going to sleep.

#CloseBeforeYouDoze, firefighters tweeted.

The fire department tweeted video of the house in flames around 1 p.m. Friday.

No other details were immediately available Friday afternoon.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch the moment a rare 'miniature kangaroo' peeks out from its mother's pouch

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert