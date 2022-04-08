Fire guts Winston-Salem home — except for the room behind a closed door

A house fire in the 4300 block of Continental Drive left a home almost completely destroyed Friday, the Winston-Salem Fire Department said in a tweet.

The entire house was burned beyond repair with the exception of one room, firefighters said. That room escaped the worst of the damage because a door was closed, according to the fire department's online message.

The department said it's a reminder to close the bedroom door before going to sleep.

#CloseBeforeYouDoze, firefighters tweeted.

The fire department tweeted video of the house in flames around 1 p.m. Friday.

No other details were immediately available Friday afternoon.