The Winston-Salem Fire Department says one firefighter was injured and two people displaced after an apartment fire on New Walkertown Road on Friday.

The apartment building is in the 3900 block of New Walkertown, the fire department said on Twitter.

Firefighters first tweeted about the apartment fire around 12:30 p.m., saying it was under control.

Correction This article has been edited to correct information about the apartment building's location.

The Journal will bring you more details about the fire and its aftermath as they become available.