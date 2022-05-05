Firefighters rescue man from tree in downtown Winston-Salem

An unidentified 33-year-old man climbed a tree in downtown Winston-Salem Thursday afternoon and refused to come down for about an hour, authorities said.

The actions' of the man, who didn't appear to be injured, resulted in a heavy presence of Winston-Salem police and firefighters who worked to get the man down from the tree.

The incident started at 3:22 p.m. when police received a report about someone in the tree near the intersection of Main and Fifth streets, said Kira Boyd, a police spokeswoman. Officers and firefighters responded to the scene.

Firefighters used a ladder from a fire truck to reach the man and at least one firefighter on the ladder spoke to the man. Around 4:25 p.m., the man climbed down from the tree, Boyd said.

Emergency medical technicians examined the man at the scene. Afterward, officers put handcuffs on the man, put him in a police patrol car and drove away.

During the incident, police temporarily blocked Fifth and Main streets next to the Reynolds American building.

