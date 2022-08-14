 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Fires destroy vacant house, picnic shelter, Winston-Salem officials say

Winston-Salem Fire Department officials are investigating two fires early Sunday, one at a house and another at a picnic shelter.

There were no injuries in either, department spokeswoman Tabetha Childress said.

The department has video of both fires on its website and in its Twitter account.

Firefighters responded to the first fire at 2:58 a.m. at a vacant house in the 2700 block of North Patterson Avenue. The house was destroyed.

Nearly four hours later, fire personnel responded to a fire at a Washington Park picnic shelter at 337 Gloria Ave.

Childress said there was no one at the shelter when fire personnel arrived. The shelter was destroyed.

Childress said both fires are under investigation, including whether the incidents are related.

