Forsyth Sheriff's Office searches for two missing teens

The Forsyth County Sheriff's Office wants help in searching for two missing underage teens who may be traveling in a dark blue 2004 Honda Accord with North Carolina tag registration KAS-4301.

Chalene Jaushawn Ashe, a 17-year-old black male with black hair and brown eyes, was last seen in the 4800 block of Thornbrook Lane in Walkertown. He stands 5 feet 8 inches tall, weighs about 150 pounds and was last seen wearing a black hoodie, blue jeans, and tennis shoes.

The other missing teen was identified as Connor Lee Williams, 16. He is a white male with with red hair and brown eyes, standing about 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighing about 140 pounds. Williams was last seen in the 5000 block of Reidsville Road. He was wearing a gray hoodie and jeans, but it is believed he has changed clothes since he went missing.

Authorities said that both Ashe and Williams are believed to be accompanied by 18-year-old Cadence Cole.

The sheriff's office said the three may have traveled out of state.

Anyone seeing the teens should call the sheriff's office at 336-727-2112.