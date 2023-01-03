 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Gas leak forces closure of a section of busy street in Kernersville.

  • 0

Kernersville police have closed a section of South Main Street because of a gas leak, authorities said.

The town of Kernersville said Tuesday on its Facebook page that a southbound lane of South Main Street was closed between Old Winston Road and Salem Parkway.

That section of South Main Street will be closed for several hours while crews repair the gas line, the town said.

336-727-7299

@jhintonWSJ

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Florida Gov. DeSantis sworn in for second term

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert