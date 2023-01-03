Gas leak forces closure of a section of busy street in Kernersville.

Kernersville police have closed a section of South Main Street because of a gas leak, authorities said.
The town of Kernersville said Tuesday on its Facebook page that a southbound lane of South Main Street was closed between Old Winston Road and Salem Parkway.
That section of South Main Street will be closed for several hours while crews repair the gas line, the town said.
336-727-7299
John Hinton
