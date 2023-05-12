GoFundMe drives are now in place for both of the teenagers killed in Monday's head-on collision on the Winston-Salem Northern Beltway.

The new drive was started for the family of Jayce Haverkos, who was driving a Dodge Charger west on the Beltway when it was struck by a Mercury Grand Marquis speeding the wrong way shortly after noon.

Haverkos' girlfriend Madison "Madi" Grotschel, 18, was riding with him when the crash occurred. Grotschel and Haverkos died at the scene, as did the driver of the Mercury, which had been reported stolen minutes before the wrong-way crash occurred.

The GoFundMe drive for Grotschel's family started first and is nearing its $15,000 goal. The drive for Haverkos' family had reached a total of about $4,000 as of noon Friday, with a goal of raising $5,000.

Authorities have not identified the driver of the Mercury who was killed in the wreck. The N.C. Highway Patrol said that effort was made made more difficult by the fire that burned the Mercury after the collision.

The driver of the Mercury was apparently trying to avoid arrest, having sped from where he was sighted by a Forsyth County Sheriff's Office deputy on Baux Mountain Road near its intersection with the Beltway.

The Mercury was driven onto the Beltway ramp as if heading west, but at the bottom of the ramp the driver made a U-turn and sped east in the westbound lanes.