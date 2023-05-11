A GoFundMe has been set up to raise money for funeral expenses for Madison Grotschel, the 18-year-old girl killed Monday when the car she was riding in was struck head-on by a stolen car traveling the wrong way on the Winston-Salem Northern Beltway.

As of 12:30 p.m. Thursday, the campaign had raised $11,100 for Grotschel's funeral and memorial expenses.

Tamara Grillone, who said she is Grotschel's aunt, wrote on the GoFundMe page that she wants to help her sister with the unexpected expense, and that "the last thing that my sister should be worried about is covering the cost of her daughter's funeral."

Grotschel and her boyfriend, Jayce Haverkos, 19, of Tobaccoville, were riding to Haverkos' home shortly after noon on Monday when the car Haverkos was driving was struck head-on by a car that had been reported stolen just a few minutes earlier.

Grotschel's mother wrote on Facebook Thursday that a memorial service for both of the teenagers would be held at 1 p.m. Saturday at Revo South Fork church, located at 3830 Wayne Avenue off S. Gordon Drive from Country Club Road.

"According to police, they passed away holding each other's arms, so it's only fitting to keep our babies together," the mother wrote.

A Forsyth County Sheriff's Office deputy spotted the thief driving the stolen Mercury Grand Marquis near the beltway, turned on lights and siren and gave chase. The Mercury took the ramp from Baux Mountain Road onto the freeway westbound, then made a U-turn at the bottom of the ramp and began speeding east.

Haverkos, with Grotschel as his sole passenger, was approaching the Baux Mountain Road exit from the east when the Grand Marquis slammed into his car. Authorities said Haverkos made an unsuccessful attempt to swerve left out of the path of the approaching Mercury. Grotschel's mother said a law enforcement officer told her that the Mercury was traveling about 120 miles per hour when it struck the Charger.

The two teens and the suspect driving the stolen car all died at the scene. Authorities have not released the name of the man driving the Grand Marquis.

Sgt. C.G. Byrd of the N.C. Highway Patrol said Thursday that the Mercury was burned so badly that if the driver had any identification on him it was lost in the fire. Byrd said the medical examiner and authorities are working to identify the driver. It's not clear how long that process might take, he said.