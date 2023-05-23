The body of a 76-year-old man was found inside a condominium that caught fire about 11 p.m. Thursday, authorities said.
Paul Rutledge, of Winston-Salem, was located inside unit 5305 in the 5300 block of Summit Heights Drive by the Winston-Salem Fire Department.
Emergency responders were summoned about 11 p.m to a reported house fire. Traffic along Peace Haven Road between Braehill Boulevard and Ivystone Lane was restricted for hours while firefighters worked to extinguish the fire and determine a cause.
336-727-7481
@scottsextonwsj