The Stokes County Sheriff's Office said human remains found in Patrick County, Va. on March 25 are those of Trinity Fain, who went missing in February, authorities said.

The remains found on March 25 were at first thought to be in Stokes County near Puckett Road, but detectives determined that the remains, found in a remote area, were actually in Patrick County.

The Patrick County Sheriff's Office took over the investigation and the remains were taken to the medical examiner's office in Roanoke, Va. Last Wednesday, the Stokes County Sheriff's Office was informed that the remains were those of Fain, who was reported missing on Feb. 9 by family members.

The Patrick County Sheriff’s Office can be reached at 276-694-3161.