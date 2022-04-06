 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
top story

Human remains found in Winston Lake are those of man missing since 2006, Winston-Salem Police say

MISSING PERSONS

In 2011, Dedrick Smith’s mother, Deborah Smith, showed folders of information on the search for her son.

 WALT UNKS

Winston-Salem police identified the human remains found last Saturday in a car submerged in Winston Lake as Dedrick Bernard Smith, authorities said Wednesday.

There was no foul play in connection with Smith's death, police said. A relative for Smith has been notified of these findings.

Investigators worked with a Forsyth County medical examiner to identify Smith, police said.

Smith, 26, was driving a 1993 Pontiac Grand Am when he was reported missing in October 2006, police said.

Police and members of Adventures with Purpose recovered the car at 7 a.m. Saturday from the lake.

The last known contact with Smith came during a telephone conversation in early October.

The investigation into Smith’s disappearance continued through the years, but no viable leads were developed, police said.

Last Friday, a member of Adventures with Purpose contacted Winston-Salem police about 7:15 p.m. Friday, saying the group had found the Pontiac submerged in the lake, police said.

Adventures with Purpose is a search and recovery dive team that helps find missing people, according to its website. The organization’s headquarters is in Bend, Oregon.

DEDRICK SMITH

Smith

 Smith family

