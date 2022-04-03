Juvenile struck by car, seriously injured on New Walkertown Road in Winston-Salem.

A juvenile was struck and seriously injured by a car on New Walkertown Road on Sunday, Winston-Salem police said.

That juvenile, who police say ran into the street, is now in the hospital with life-threatening injuries. Police did not release the juvenile’s name, gender or age.

David Lee Fisher, 62, was driving south in the 2900 block of New Walkertown Road just before 1 p.m. Sunday, when the juvenile ran into the street.

The 2900 block of New Walkertown Road between Waterworks Road and Bowen Boulevard was closed for several hours as police investigated the crash. The road is now open.

Fisher remained on the scene and cooperated with investigators, police said. No criminal charges have been filed.

The Winston-Salem Police Department’s Traffic Enforcement Unit has assumed the investigation. Police did not release any additional information.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Winston-Salem Police Department at 336-773-7700 or Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800. Spanish speakers can call Crime Stoppers at 336-728-3904. The Text-A-Tip program can be reached at 336-276-1717. The program allows people to text tips, photos and videos anonymously to the Winston-Salem Police Department.

In a separate incident Sunday, all lanes in the 2300 block of North Patterson Avenue from 24th Street to North Glenn Avenue remain closed because of a vehicle accident investigation and downed power lines, city officials said. City officials have not released any additional details about what happened.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.