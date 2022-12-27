Kayaker whose body was recovered from Belews Lake is identified

The man whose body was recovered from Belews Lake on Monday has been identified as Eden resident Clifton William Peace.

Sgt. D.J. Woods of the North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission said that Peace was 37 years old when he died while kayaking on Belews Lake on Friday.

Peace and a friend had gone out duck hunting on Belews Lake before dawn on Friday, getting onto the water in individual kayaks at the Pine Hall Boat Ramp in Stokes County on Pine Hall Road.

From a distance, the friend observed Peace's kayak riding low in the water, but Peace was nowhere to be found when the friend paddled over to where he had last seen the victim. Stokes County emergency workers learned about the accident mid-morning Friday, and multiple agencies assisted in the search.

The accident occurred on a windy day as a cold front came in bringing single-digit thermometer readings Friday night.

Woods said it is believed that windy conditions on the lake caused Peace's kayak to capsize and sink about midway between the boat ramp and the Belews Creek Steam Station. Woods said Peace was wearing waders, but no life jacket, and likely drowned soon after he went into the water.

Searchers worked for two days in sub-freezing weather to look for the missing kayaker. Items that belonged to him, including a kayak seat and a gun case, were found washed up on shore.

After a break Christmas Day from what had become a recovery effort, searchers resumed their work on Monday and located Peace's body in about 60 feet of water.

Peace's body was found near the place where his friend had last seen him on the water. The body was taken to a hospital for an autopsy.

A family member declined comment on Tuesday, saying that family members are still dealing with their grief at the loss.