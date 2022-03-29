Kernersville 17-year-old killed in crash, car fire in southeastern Forsyth near Davidson County line

A Glenn High School student died Tuesday after his vehicle ran off Hastings Road, struck a tree and caught fire, authorities said.

Ethan Lane Creason, 17, of Kernersville had fatal injuries and died at the scene, the N.C. Highway Patrol said. Creason was the only person in the vehicle.

The highway patrol responded to the scene at 8:32 a.m. on Hastings Road south of Oscar Lane in southeastern Forsyth County, the highway patrol said.

Creason was driving a 2013 Chevrolet passenger vehicle south on Hastings Road. The vehicle went off the road to the left before colliding with the tree and burning.

Creason was a senior at Glenn High School, said Brent Campbell, a spokesman for Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools.

A crisis team and school counselors are on hand to help students and staff as they learn of his death, Campbell said.

Glenn Principal LeDuan Pratt described Creason as a fantastic student.

“He was all things Glenn,” Pratt said. “He has played baseball and most recently was on the lacrosse team.

“He also sang in some of our choral groups on campus and was an integral part of our choral program. We are so saddened to learn of his passing, and our thoughts go out to his family, classmates, and all those who knew him.

“He was a well-rounded student whose loss will greatly impact our students and staff.”

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.