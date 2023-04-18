Winston-Salem police say a 19-year-old teenage driver from King died Monday night when her vehicle was struck on the driver's side by a car that didn't stop for a red light at the intersection of Stanleyville Drive and Old Hollow Road.

Police said Samantha Nicole Burgan, 19, of King, was driving a 2012 Nissan Juke west on Old Hollow Road about 10:10 p.m. when the vehicle was struck on the driver's side by a 2016 Dodge Charger that was going northeast on Stanleyville Drive.

The Charger, driven by Cedric Thomas Glenn Jr., 21, of Rural Hall, illegally entered the intersection with a steady red light in its direction of travel, police said.

Burgan died at the scene of the wreck, police said. Glenn was taken to a local hospital for treatment of injuries that were not considered to be life-threatening.

The wreck is still under investigation and no charges were filed overnight. Police said anyone with information may call police at 336-773-7700 or Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800.

The fatality was the 9th of 2023, compared to three by this date in 2022.