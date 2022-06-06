Lewisville woman airlifted after fiery crash in Forsyth County. Pfafftown man charged with DWI.

A woman was pinned inside her burning Jeep on Monday night after being struck on Skylark Road by a GMC Yukon whose driver was impaired, Winston-Salem police said.

The woman, identified as Lauren Krell, a 21-year-old from Lewisville, was airlifted to a local hospital for treatment. The man driving the GMC was identified as Trevor Alan Ivester, 33, of Pfafftown. Ivester also received serious injuries in the crash, which occurred around 8 p.m. He was taken to a hospital by ambulance.

Police said they were dispatched to the 5100 block of Skylark Drive, which is just west of the Community Church Road intersection, and that first responders found Krell’s Jeep overturned and on fire. Krell was pinned inside.

Firefighters put out the flames and rescued Krell from the Jeep. As police kept the area on Skylark Road blocked in both directions, a helicopter landed in a field nearby and picked up Krell for an airlift to the hospital.

Officers said their investigation showed that Ivester was driving east on Skylark when he crossed the center line and his GMC collided with Krell’s Jeep.

Police said excessive speed and impairment were factors in the wreck and that Ivester was charged with multiple offenses: driving while impaired, driving with a revoked license, careless and reckless driving, exceeding a safe speed, carrying an open container of an alcoholic beverage in a vehicle, operating a vehicle without financial responsibility and a registration plate violation.

Police said anyone with information about the crash can call investigators at 336-773-7700 or Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800.