Man, 38, dies after crash Thursday night in Winston-Salem, police say

WINSTON-SALEM — A 38-year-old man died late Thursday night after his Toyota Tundra ran off the road and struck a tree.

Officers responded to the accident just after 11:30 p.m. and determined Edward Dubra Stokes of Troutman was driving south in the 4100 block of South Main Street when his vehicle left the road, Winston-Salem police said in a news release.

Stokes was pronounced dead on the scene by Forsyth County EMS. No one else was traveling in the vehicle, police said.

Police said in the news release that no additional information is available at this time.

This is the 19th motor vehicle fatality of 2022 compared to 28 at the same time in 2021, police said.

