 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story breaking

Man, 38, dies after crash Thursday night in Winston-Salem, police say

  • 0
Red light flashing on emergency vehicle
ananaline

WINSTON-SALEM — A 38-year-old man died late Thursday night after his Toyota Tundra ran off the road and struck a tree.

Officers responded to the accident just after 11:30 p.m. and determined Edward Dubra Stokes of Troutman was driving south in the 4100 block of South Main Street when his vehicle left the road, Winston-Salem police said in a news release.

Stokes was pronounced dead on the scene by Forsyth County EMS. No one else was traveling in the vehicle, police said.

Police said in the news release that no additional information is available at this time.

This is the 19th motor vehicle fatality of 2022 compared to 28 at the same time in 2021, police said.

Authorities ask anyone with information to call the Winston-Salem Police Department at 336-773-7700, Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800, or in Spanish at 336-728-3904. Information provided to Crime Stoppers may be provided anonymously.

People are also reading…

The Text-A-Tip Program can be reached at 336-276-1717 and allows the public to text tips, photos and videos to the Winston-Salem Police Department. Please note that such text tips may not be made anonymously.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Doctor tried to revive Shanquella Robinson before her death, police report excerpt shows

Doctor tried to revive Shanquella Robinson before her death, police report excerpt shows

Information from a police report says Shanquella Robinson was alive when medical help first arrived at the vacation home where she was staying with a group of people last month in Cabo, Mexico. The report differs from details previously reported from 25-year-old Robinson’s death certificate that said she died within 15 minutes of being injured. Instead, a police report excerpt shows a doctor ...

Watch Now: Related Video

France plans to ration power in case of shortages

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert