Man and woman injured following disturbance at Quarry Park

A 19-year-old male and a woman were injured Wednesday following a domestic disturbance in Quarry Park, authorities said.

The incident happened at 7:42 p.m. when the man attempted to break up the disturbance, which involved people whom he knows, police Lt. Tyler Walley said.

That’s when the man was shot in the arm, Walley said. The man drove from the park, but a suspect followed him in a car and continued to shoot at the victim.

The gunfire resulted in shots hitting a house on Argonne Boulevard, and grazing a woman in the home, Walley said. She received minor injuries.

The man was later found on Waughtown Street and Reynolds Forest Drive, police said. Walley didn’t identify the injured man and woman.

The gunfire from the suspect also resulted in shots being fired into a woman’s car, but the women wasn’t injured, Walley said.

Shell casings were found at Quarry Park, which is off Reynolds Park Road, police said.

Officers are looking for the shooter and a blue passenger car, Walley said.

The Winston-Salem Police Department’s gun crime reduction unit is investigating the incident.